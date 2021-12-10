Bossip Video

Blac Chyna is reportedly the subject of a police investigation following claims from a woman who alleges she was “held hostage” in her Sacramento hotel room. The woman claims drugs were allegedly present as she was held against her will, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from The Sun, the reality star hosted a kickback with a group of people back to her room at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, where the fun times apparently spiraled, allegedly resulting in Chyna verbally attacking a woman.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good.”

An attendee who says he witnessed the hotel hostage situation, Ron Knighton, told the publication and provided video footage of the incident. The video showing the woman in distress leaving the room has since surfaced on social media.

Chyna, 33, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has denied allegations she held anyone against their will at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand Hotel, according to FOX.

“This story is false,” a statement from Chyna’s attorney says according to the publication. “This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna.

“We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of assault & battery by her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian, a false accusation of assault with a deadly weapon, and now this false charge,” the statement adds. “The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will.” “We are hopeful that one day people will stop falsely accusing Blac Chyna of criminal conduct. Until that day, we will continue to disprove these false allegations to law enforcement and in the courtroom, if necessary. “In the meantime, we request that the media focus on Blac Chyna’s positive impact in this world, rather than focusing exclusively on these sensationalistic and false accusations. For example, this past Tuesday, Blac Chyna was with Paula Abdul and hundreds of aspiring singers at an UpLive event in downtown Los Angeles to support the aspiring singers’ nascent music careers. Where is the media’s coverage of that amazing event?”

Do YOU think this situation should be investigated further by police?