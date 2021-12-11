Bossip Video

Did we really expect anything less from Ciara when it comes to these dance challenges?!

Her knees will forever reign as the greatest knees out there, wonder if she has insurance on them?

Mrs. Wilson had the internet shook with her latest Instagram post of herself doing the “Balance Challenge” in an orange sarong while also effortlessly balancing a bottle of Ten To One Rum on her head.

With her buns bouncing to the beat fans could only wonder what in the world was Russell Wilson’s prayer? One person commented, “At this point, what is RUSSELL’S prayer? Lmaooooo.”

Another person commented, “Nevermind the prayer, this how she got a Russell Wilson 😩😂😂👏🏽 ,” “Ik Russell be havin da time of his life,” “Baby #4 on the way 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ,” and “y’all still think it was the ‘prayer’ that got Russ 😩 ?”

Sure enough her lucky husband approved the video and left a cute comment on her post saying, “❤️ 👀 ❤️ see you later tonight after work hahaha 🤣 #TenToOne 🤣😉 .” And Kelly Rowland co-signed his excitement when she wrote, “Well DAMNNNN RUSS!!!!”

If you weren’t aware, Ciara became a part owner, investor and director of the Ten to One Rum brand with founder and CEO Marc Farell back in October.

“The fun fact is that the first spirit that I had after I breastfed baby Win was Ten to One,” Ciara told Rolling Stone in an interview about her latest business venture. “Also, when I was 21, the first time I got to have my drink, it was rum. It’s always kinda had this special place in my life, to be honest.”

One thing is for certain outside of being a great mom, wife, artist, business woman and fashionista…Ciara gone throw her assets with ease and we’ll continue to take notes!