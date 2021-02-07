Bossip Video

The nerve, the gall, the GASLIGHTING.

On the latest episode of Love & Marriage Hunstville, viewers saw yet another blowup between estranged spouses Melody and Martell Holt. As previously reported the divorcing couple has reached a breaking point amid rumors that Martell’s five-year mistress is PREGNANT with his child, a woman Melody alleges Martell impregnated MULTIPLE times.

After already telling Melody that he would be fighting for full custody of their four children, Martell dropped another bomb on her; allegations that she’s been cheating in their marriage. Martell made the shocking claim after popping up at the new house Melody bought amid their split.

According to Martell, Melody stepped outside of their marriage. Mind you he has zero proof to substantiate his claims, just pure nerve and (clear) hurt that Melody is still maintaining a clean image.

Martell: “Everybody would know that you’re not the Melody that they think you are. […] You cheated, that’s the reason I cheated because you cheated!” Melody: Martell, why do you keep saying I cheated on you?! Martell: “You stopped doing things to me that you were apparently doing to someone else!”

Martell later tried to walk the cheating allegations back slightly, by adding in the word “APPARENTLY” but a frustrated Melody walked off and refused to play into the clear gaslighting behavior.

M E S S.

Prior to this episode, Melody told our sister site MadameNoire that she didn’t file for divorce because of Martell’s mistress’ pregnancy, she actually filed because “God told her to go.” She also reiterated that Martell STILL wants them to reconcile despite his actions.

“And let me make this clear, I’ve seen or heard people say the only reason I left is because I found out the sidechick had a baby on the way. That’s not true. When I left April 4, I did not even know about the unexpected child. I didn’t find that out until May. I left because God said, Go.”

[…] In the marriage, there were times when I personally was fed up, ready to walk away and go but I didn’t feel that spiritual release from God yet. I didn’t. And the moment I felt it was actually after I had my daughter Malani on December 19, 2019. I remember when they took us to our room and I got in the shower and while I was in there, I just burst out in tears. In that moment, I felt, ‘It is finished.’ And I knew from that moment on, if anything else transpired, if anything else happened that it was done and over. So that is why it was easy for me to walk away and it’s been easy for me to stay away because God said, go and nobody trumps what God says, period. That’s just how I am. I’m not about to be disobedient to what God says in my spirit to please anybody, nobody.



Even Martell says everyday that he still wants us to be together and be a family. But I’m going to follow what I know without a doubt.

GOOD FOR HER.

On #LAMH Melody also hinted that she’s moved on from Martell in part because she’s a “whole meal.”

“Love and Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, February 6 at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.