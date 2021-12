BOSSIP Premiere: Get An Exclusive First Look At The Trailer For “Ladies Who List: Atlanta”

The trailer for “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” has arrived!

Last week we told you about OWN’s upcoming new reality series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” which premieres January 7, but we only had access to a teaser at the time. Now the real deal trailer is here. Check it out below:

Play

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta” is an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black business women working in real estate — top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents — and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

In Atlanta, a team of Black women are breaking up the “old boys club” of the luxury real estate game. Through a sophisticated portrayal of successful businesswomen, these real estate pros will help buyers find their dream homes, teach clients the importance of establishing generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is attainable for all. These aspirational ladies show the power of Black women as they simultaneously juggle booming careers and their personal lives. From fertility concerns, to balancing marriage and motherhood, to embracing therapy and finding new love, the ladies persevere against adversity – all while working to elevate themselves, their clients and the city of Atlanta through big real estate wins.

Here’s more about the ladies:

QUIANA WATSON Real Estate Broker

Quiana is one of Atlanta’s most visible and top-producing real estate professionals. Her flair for fashion and sales has made her a force in the real estate game. Her motto is: “You live every single day, but you only have one life to live. You better make it count.”

ROBIN ANDRADE Real Estate Broker

Robin is an Atlanta real estate veteran, whose savvy and commitment to her clients leaves an impression everywhere she goes. When she’s not conducting business, this single mother of two adult children defies time by keeping herself fit with a devout yoga practice.

CRISTYL KIMBROUGH Real Estate Attorney

Cristyl is an adventurous and independent closing attorney. While others may portray a level of success through social media, she believes in doing the work. Whether she’s jumping off 20 foot cliffs on exotic islands or keeping her romantic options open, Cristyl prides herself on living life by her terms.

TIFFANI HAWES, Real Estate Attorney

Tiffani is a hard-working attorney, wife, and mom of three at the top of her profession. With a roster of clients including several A-listers, Tiffani’s commitment to building her business has paid off handsomely, but she is trying to find more of a work/life balance.

TIANA HARRISON, Real Estate Agent

Tiana is one of Atlanta’s highest-grossing Black female luxury agents. Married to a former NFL player and a mother of two, Tiana has carefully crafted her professional and personal universe so that family comes first.

KIRA OLIVER, Real Estate Agent

Kira is an ambitious millennial, making her mark in Atlanta as a rising star in real estate. On the heels of losing her home to a fire, Kira has just started to rebuild her life. She’s determined to forge ahead, stopping at nothing to achieve her success.

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta” is produced by Love Productions USA. Executive producers are Al Edgington (“Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians”; “Amazing Race”), Joe LaBracio (“Last Chance U”), Richard McKerrow (“The Great British Bake Off”; “The Great Pottery Throw Down”), Thomas Jaeger, Monique Barrett, Calvin Singh, Vivian Payton and Elise Duran.

January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN