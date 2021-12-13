Bossip Video

Jason Harris is sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of his wife when he spiked her cereal with heroin.

In 2014, Jason Harris’ wife Christina Davis passed away suddenly and the police ruled the death an accidental overdose due to the amount of heroin in her system.

After Davis passed away, her family didn’t let up and pushed police to investigate her death as they knew she didn’t use drugs. Luckily, the family had leftover breast milk from Davis and provided it to police for testing. The testing proved, in fact, she hadn’t used drugs around her time of death. The death started to seem suspicious after her husband Jason Harris cashed in on a $120,000 life insurance policy and immediately moved another woman into their home.

Almost five years later, police would arrest Jason Harris, and this week he was charged with first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death, according to WBNS.

Investigators suspected that Christina Davis’ murder was a murder scheme hatched by Jason Harris and he carried it out by spiking her cereal with heroin. He was found guilty in a Michigan courtroom and sentenced to life in prison. Seven years later and relentless pushing from the family finally brought justice for Christina’s murder.