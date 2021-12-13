Bossip Video

A public celebration of life for Young Dolph has been set for December 16th at the Fedex Forum.

On November 17, the world lost one of the most ambitious and motivating rappers in the game: Young Dolph.

Dolph was senselessly murdered while picking up cookies for his mother in Memphis, Tennessee. To make matters all the more heartbreaking, Dolph was in town for his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, which his Paper Route Empire artists still held in his honor.

Since his murder, the police have recovered the vehicle used in the crime, but the investigation is still ongoing. Dolph’s passing has left heartache in the hearts of all hip hop lovers, but especially the city he did it for: Memphis.

While Dolph has already had his private funeral, his team announced today a public celebration of life will take place this week. The event will happen at the FedEx Forum in Memphis and tickets will be free via ticketmaster.com. Young Dolph’s family and team are also selling merch to honor him on his official website, YoungDolph.com. The event is scheduled for this Thursday, December 16 and there’s no word yet if the event will be live-streamed. If anything changes, we will make sure to keep you updated.