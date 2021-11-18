R.I.P. Young Dolph

Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage 💯 pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR — Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018

Everyone’s still reeling from the tragic murder of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” tweeted Memphis mayor Jim Strickland. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The heart-breaking news broke online when a local woman claimed she witnessed the tragedy unfold while on Facebook Live.

Details about the senseless shooting are scarce but the rapper (whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.) appears to have been targeted after he showed love to Makeda’s Cookies–a local Black-owned bakery he frequented–just a week earlier.

One week ago —- Young Dolph at Makedas Cookies, showing love, promoting the place he stopped by often. Today, he was shot and killed there. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/YccKCrJT0M — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 17, 2021

According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but later succumbed to his injuries.

A rapper of many beefs, Dolph thrived while endlessly beefing with Memphis arch nemesis Yo Gotti that erupted into a spray of bullets at his SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina before a club experience.

Fortunately, Dolph emerged unscathed from the shooting and detailed the failed attempt on his life in popular song “100 Shots.”

Never forget when Young Dolph got shot at in his Bulletproof car then Proceeded to drop a album with every track forming a sentence pic.twitter.com/Twn4CwN25t — 𝘼𝙡𝙞𝙢🍙 (@NotSleepyLeems) November 17, 2021

Later that year, Dolph was shot three times after an argument with three men in Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist district, leaving him in critical condition.

“I’ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. “I just knew that I was good.” Yet he wasn’t “a person that lives in fear”, he added. “You got some people who really worry about that kind of shit. I don’t.”

Dolph is survived by his son, Tre, daughter, Aria, and supportive significant other Mia Jaye.

Rest in power and peace Young Dolph. One of the realest ones out there. I’m devastated for your beautiful family. 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/XzTrS033f3 — mark webber (@likemark) November 17, 2021

How will you be remembering Young Dolph? Tell us down below and turn the page to reflect on his most legendary moments ever.