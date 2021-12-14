Bossip Video

Roddy Ricch is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Live Life Fast.

The rapper shared a new poster to social media for a “Roddy Ricch Film” executive produced by Roddy himself along with Keith Parker, also unveiling the stacked lineup of artists who lent him their talents on his upcoming album, which arrives this Friday, December 17.

Live Life Fast is set to feature appearances from Future, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley. On the production side of things, we’re getting beats from TM88, Mustard, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Cardogotwings, and more.

This new poster, which is packed with big names, promises to have a “no skip policy” on Roddy’s next album, which he just launched a trailer for just last week. The trailer features some vocals from Ty Dolla $ign along with a monologue from Roddy as he speeds off in a Rolls Royce.

“My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast b***hes and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down,” he says in the clip. “And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time.” He continued, “Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

Just 3 more days.