Justine Skye is single and free from the shackles of her last relationship with Giveon it appears, and she was spilling the breakup details for fans on Instagram live last night.

Back in October, Justine cryptically announced in tweets that she and the “Heartbreak Anniversary” crooner called their relationship quits. It’s unknown for how long the two singers were officially coupled up, but the public got a peek into their romance for just a few months with them sharing PDA in photos on social media over the summer.

“People who I thought loved me the most I let break me the most. And those who actually do love me I pushed away.. I’m sure I’m not the only one which is why I’m even talking about this on here rn cause it f*ckin hurts.”

On live with her fans last night, Justine smiled from ear-to-ear while detailing the alleged bizarre way she found out she was being cheated on. She claimed she literally saw him texting other women from a second phone on iMessage and in DMs.

Justine said she watched an ex, allegedly Giveon, whom she shared a home with, creep on her for three days after leaving home an old phone after getting a new phone. Skye said she caught the ex talking to at least ten different women in real-time! She said she finally told him he was caught when she watched a girl text him and say she “was outside” and “at his hotel.”

Justine initially told him that a friend witnessed him cheating but eventually came clean about watching him on iMessage.

“There’s no friend, obviously, this fool thinks that there’s a friend.” Justine, appearing to be appalled by his audacity, said the ex responded; “Tell you friend she just ruined your relationship. I’m done.”

Giveon has yet to speak on the Live and never spoke on his alleged split from Justine. Instead, the R&B singer recently announced that he was canceling his L.A. concert due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his travel party.