Fans are speculating that a semi-private celeb couple’s called it quits.

Singers Giveon and Justine Skye have seemingly split according to tweets from Justine herself. The 26-year-old “Collide” singer sparked breakup speculation with a Twitter post and delete that read;

“A man wouldn’t know how to treat you right if you gave them a manual.. I know I shouldn’t but I really can’t help but blame myself for not saving enough love for me in the end 💔 whatever idc anymore I’m done.”

The pained songstress then followed up with a flurry of tweets about people “breaking her” and a mention that she “hates who she’s become.”

“People who I thought loved me the most I let break me the most,” wrote Skye. “And those who actually do love me I pushed away.. I’m sure I’m not the only one which is why I’m even talking about this on here rn cause it f**** hurts,” she added. “I really hate the person I let myself become, but I know I want to be better and I cannot wait for that day.”

While Justine didn’t give a reason for her alleged split with the 26-year-old “Take Time” singer she also tweeted;

“People will break you down to the last bone and then ask why you can’t stand on your own.”

before following up with a tweet about “cheaters” “liars” and “users.”

So far Giveon’s remained silent on the alleged breakup. The two have been reportedly been dating since December.

Do YOU think Giveon and Justine Skye are the latest celebrities to call it quits?