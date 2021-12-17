Tiddaysssss

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Candace Parker revealing she’s married and expecting a baby with her Russian wife, Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan linking up at the “A Journal For Jordan” world premiere, mega hype over “Spider-man: No Way Home,” and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return in a series while keeping her boo MBJ heart-eyed and happy.

“The situation for me was real enough [to share]. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” said Jordan about his baeship in an interview with Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

The “A Journal For Jordan” star also talked about how he’s learned to deal with the public’s opinion, especially when it comes to having such a public relationship.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he said. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

At this point, we’re bracing ourselves for the Christmas rush where we’ll hopefully enjoy delicious food, cold weather choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, Ashanti, Shenseea, and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Drake’s boo Johanna Leia, Mellow Rackz, and Blac Chyna so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.