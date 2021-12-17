Bossip Video

Spidey SZN

Everyone’s buzzing over mega-anticipated superhero spectacle “Spider-man: No Way Home” that’s already being hailed as the greatest Spider-man movie ever hours into its release.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous as familiar foes from previous “Spider-man” films emerge from the unpredictable multiverse.

“…it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” Holland told Variety ahead of the film’s release. “You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

Months later, Holland was at the center of an internet obsession over the rumored return of former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfied who he claims aren’t in the movie.

“No one believes me, but they’re not in the film,” said Holland in an interview with GQ.

We caught up with Tom, Zendaya, and their BFF Jacob Batalon to talk about the biggest film of the year in our interview you can watch below:

“Spider-man” is now playing across the multiverse.