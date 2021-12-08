Bossip Video

Sony releases Spider-Man: No Way Home panel with all our favorite villains from the past with Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Williams Dafoe.

With only a week left until the release of Sony and Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the promotional machine is kicking into overdrive. While we haven’t gotten the best look at the film thus far, more TV spots are hitting the airwaves showing dysfunction between Dr. Strange and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

But the real interest for the movie is in how all the past Spider-Man villains from the two previous franchises tie into this film. In the latest trailers, we see Jamie Foxx return as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and William DaFoe back as fan-favorite Green Goblin. For CCXP, Sony rounded up all three villains to talk about their return to the Spider-Man franchise and quickly, we learn the updated technology and costumes that helped make their decision easy. Jamie Foxx was the first return announcement and explained how it came about in the video.

“I was excited knowing [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you’re gonna be a little more hip and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we’ve been having a ball. I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look,” Foxx shared.

We won’t spoil the rest of the video, but you can watch the full thing below.