The COVID-19 vaccine has been politicized so badly by the former President that people are completely distrustful of the science that bought them to be. When you combine that level of cynicism with stories like this, it makes it that much more difficult for people to have faith in the medicine.

According to DailyMail, the CDC has officially announced that people who have a choice should opt for Pfizer or Moderna instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 9 people have died from what are described as “rare but serious” blood clots. Moreover, the U.S. health advisory panel has concluded that Pfizer and Moderna are your best options for keeping yourself immunized against the pandemic disease.

It is estimated that 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and about 16 million of those got the J&J jab. While initial studies proved that particular brand to be an effective one-shot solution, things have changed and scientists want to acknowledge that in the interest of public safety.

COVID already runs the potential to cause blood clots but the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines run an increased risk of causing fatal results.

Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed ‘thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,’ include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination – not right away – as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

If you or anyone you know is scheduled to get a booster or initial vaccine then please make them aware of this new information and steer them in the right direction.