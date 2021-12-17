Bossip Video

Rihanna is showing off her Fenty fineness [again], this time in her lingerie line’s latest leisurewear collection.

Savage X Fenty announced this week its newest holiday drop featuring Rihanna, the Fluff It Up collection. A press release reports that the ultra-soft neon-inspired selection is “all about cozy from head to toe” and showcases the kelly green color, a Rihanna fav, in a variety of styles to give all the holiday feels this season.

Also offering styles available in navy blue, Savage X Fenty says the Fluff It Up collection was made to lounge in and show out. The collection ranges in price from $24.94 to $64.95 and sizes range from XS to 3X.

Rih recently promoted the collection via Twitter writing, “it’s cozy grinch season. pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now.”

Rih’s latest batch of Fenty fineness comes after the superstar broke the Internet with her Savage X Fenty “Tied-Up Tartan” collection pajamas that featured a cheeky, cake-revealing cut-out.

This time, Rih’s Navy is salivating over The Right Excellent Robyn Fenty looking like money in her fluffy green looks.

As previously reported Savage X Fenty is now worth $1 billion after seeing a 200% increase in revenue last year and reportedly accounts for $270 million of Rihanna’s $1.7 billion total fortune.

Are you buying Savage X Fenty this holiday season?