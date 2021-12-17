No, you cannot be a cop anymore, sir. Tf?!

He tried it.

Former Louisville police officer Myles Cosgrove really believed that he still deserved to walk around with a gun and badge after he discharged his service pistol recklessly 16 times and subsequently killed Breonna Taylor. Last year, then-Police Chief Yvette Gentry, a Black woman, sent Cosgrove a letter that was made public announcing his immediate termination for violating policy regarding deadly force.

She said that the shots he fired went in three different directions “indicating you did not verify a threat or have target acquisition.”

“In other words, the evidence shows that you fired wildly at unidentified subjects or targets within an apartment,” the letter stated.