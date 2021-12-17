Bossip Video

Sweet Black love

Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams are sending audiences into swoonlivion over their dreamy romance in “A Journal For Jordan” that smolders in the exclusive clip below:

The stars shined at the world premiere of the buzzy romantic Drama that’s sure to leave you yearning for love by the end credits.

“Chanté brought Dana to life in a way where I caught myself watching sometimes in awe,” said Michael B. Jordan in an interview with EW. Related Stories Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

OG Panty-Sizzler Denzel Washington & Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Were All Smiles At “A Journal For Jordan” Premiere “She’s really, really good. And it was fun to play the stages when you first meet somebody, what that feels like falling in love. Yeah, we got a chance to be upset with each other, be in love with each other, be goofy, be shy; to hit all those milestones that you do in any relationship. And I think she just did an amazing job at just being present. That’s so key and important, and yeah, she’s just wildly talented, so it was a great time.”

Directed by Denzel Washington with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

“A Journal For Jordan” releases exclusively in theaters December 25.