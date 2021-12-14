Bossip Video

Whew!

All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22.

The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that matched her beautiful energy on the carpet.

You may remember her from “The Photograph” where she shined in every scene of the 2019 sleeper that also starred LaKeith Stanfield and “Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel.

Fast-forward to 2021 where she’s starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in the critically-acclaimed Drama that’s sure to leave you yearning for love by the end credits.

“Chanté brought Dana to life in a way where I caught myself watching sometimes in awe,” said Michael B. Jordan in an interview with EW. “She’s really, really good. And it was fun to play the stages when you first meet somebody, what that feels like falling in love. Yeah, we got a chance to be upset with each other, be in love with each other, be goofy, be shy; to hit all those milestones that you do in any relationship. And I think she just did an amazing job at just being present. That’s so key and important, and yeah, she’s just wildly talented, so it was a great time.”

Directed by Denzel Washington with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

Peep the moving trailer below: