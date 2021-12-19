Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

After a two-week hiatus, we’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus is retrograde from December 19 to January 29. As the planet of love and values, Venus retrograde periods are times when we take along hard look at our personal and professional values, goals and commitments. During this time, it’s a opportunity to clear house on paper but wait until the end of Feb before making any hard commitments.

Many signs will have old flames that will return to bring up old triggers.

The question begs – have we healed and learned from the past?

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN

Cap, it’s your season but this retrograde may have your money looking funny. Do not go over budget with a big birthday blow out and be prepared for last minute disruptions for any holiday or celebratory events. Now is also a great time to heavily review your finances and cut the fat. Red Flag: Have a back up for your back up as plans look to go astray. Sweet Spot: A spending tracking app will go a long way for a prosperous 2022.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!