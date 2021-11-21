Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:



This week we are focusing on the best way for you to navigate the start of the holiday season. Coming fresh off both a Full Moon and an eclipse in Taurus, trends of overindulging in food, overspending and overworking persists collectively. Be mindful on all fronts. We’ve also just entered the season of Sagittarius, making all of us feel a bit more adventurous but also frankly a bit more tired. Sticking to your energetic, financial and physical boundaries will be paramount.

It’s wise to slow down and go deep into your self-care as the year comes to a close.

Enjoy your holiday week and your day off from work!

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN

This week your family is going to get on your nerves. It’s better you get the heads up now. But frankly it’s your fault for not setting boundaries. Capricorn’s love to be in charge, love to lead and love to provide, but often don’t leave themselves time for themselves. Cappy as the holidays roll in, step back from the stove and let others in. You deserve a break too.

Red Flags: Act broke. It seems like folks will be trying to tap your pockets. And no they will never pay you back.

Sweet Spot: Your birthday month will be spectacular if you want it to be – go big , have fun and start planning it now.

