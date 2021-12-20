The stars of “The Matrix Resurrections” rocked their best SciFi style this weekend in San Francisco for their red carpet premiere. The film, the fourth in the Matrix franchise, was celebrated at the Castro Theater which was highlighted in the film’s signature lighting.

An oversized red pill was also on display outside.

Seen on the scene were Neo and Trinity, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The duo posed with their director Lana Wachowski…

while Jada Pinkett Smith brought her [gold grill rocking] son Jaden as her date.

The “Red Table Talk” host rocked a fire-engine red Giambattista Valli dress…

and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was on hand as well.

The actor who plays Morpheus in the film brought his mother along as his date and stood out on the carpet in head-to-toe leather.

Other attendees sizzling the scene included a Halpern rocking Priyanka Chopra who plays the role of Sati in the film…

actress Terri J. Vaughn who donned a low-cut dress and a side-swept braid…

and model Anok Yai who gleamed and glistened in a two-piece Jawara Alleyne ensemble.

The bangin’ baaaawdied model of South Sudanese descent also rocked a chic pixie cut and strappy shoes.

So stunning!

Whose “The Matrix Resurrections” red carpet premiere look is your fave?

Will YOU be watching the film when it hits theaters on December 22?

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.