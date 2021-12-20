Bossip Video

Cardi B doesn’t think it’ll be easy trying to go vegan, but she’s got some advice from a fellow celeb that might make the transition a little simpler.

Last weekend, the rapper asked her Twitter followers for help finding a good meat-free replacement as she looked into going vegan.

“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi asked her followers. Related Stories Jason Momoa Confirms He Consistently Cleanses His Aquatic Cakes: “I’m Aquaman, I’m In The F***ing Water” Much to her surprise, the GRAMMY winner not only got advice from her millions of followers, but also from Drew Barrymore, who was more than ready to lend a helping hand.