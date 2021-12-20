Cardi B doesn’t think it’ll be easy trying to go vegan, but she’s got some advice from a fellow celeb that might make the transition a little simpler.
Last weekend, the rapper asked her Twitter followers for help finding a good meat-free replacement as she looked into going vegan.
“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi asked her followers.
Much to her surprise, the GRAMMY winner not only got advice from her millions of followers, but also from Drew Barrymore, who was more than ready to lend a helping hand.
“YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS,” Barrymore tweeted in response. “@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”
The actress also posted a video in which she confessed she’s “one of [Cardi’s] biggest fans ever.” She went on to share her own meat-free experience as a former vegetarian who now identifies as a “flex-etarian,” meaning she eats “predominantly vegetarian.” She also offered to send the rapper some meat-free options from food brand Quorn, for which Barrymore serves as “Chief Mom Officer.”
