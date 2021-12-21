Bossip Video

Tina Lawson is getting to the bag, and she’s bringing some celebrity friends along with her.

The famous mother of Beyoncé and Solange announced her latest business venture on Monday, December 20, posting a trailer for her new Facebook Watch show on Instagram. The series, Talks With Mama Tina, will see Lawson interview guests including Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Kevin Hart, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Tina wrote on Instagram. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23. At 5 pm PCT.”

She went on to thank Bey and her children, along with Solange’s 17-year-old son Julez, who made the theme song for her series.

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show,” the proud grandmother continued. “Are you guys ready to watch?” After listing off some of her upcoming guests, Tina continued, “I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars. I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”

Check out the trailer for Talks With Mama Tina down below: