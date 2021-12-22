Bossip Video

Seriously, hell happenin’ in Atlanta?!?

Atlanta has become quite a wild town over the past few years. Violence is a regular occurrence all around the city and especially in the bougie streets of Buckhead. The area has been historically known as the “nice part of town” where shopping, dining, and nightlife are ubiquitous and posh. However, these days, Buckhead has increasingly started to resemble it’s nominal kinfolk in Bankhead.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, yet another shooting took place in Buckhead. This time it was inside the movie theater at the swanky Phipps Plaza during a screening of the Marvel hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. It should be noted that when you purchase tickets for this theater, you also select your seats so there should be no confusion about who sits where, but alas…

An unidentified man fired a shot after getting into an easily solvable argument with another person who was sitting in his seat around 10:45pm Monday night. The gunman had fled the theater by the time police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable. Per usual, allegedly shady Instagram page @ATLScoop released photos from the crime scene.

It was noted in the report that this incident took place almost one year to the day that a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie was shot and killed after men in this same mall’s parking lot began shooting following an altercation. Maxie was in a car with her family as they drove past the area with no idea what was happening just a few feet from them.

Atlanta has gotten completely out of control and the new mayor Andre Dickens has a LOT of work to do to clean up the mess.