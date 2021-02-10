Bossip Video

We keep losing our legends…

If you don’t live in Atlanta or have never been then you might look at this story with the DJDuffey.gif face but we assure you that this matters to a great many people.

Early this morning, you might have seen Krispy Kreme trending on Twitter and wondered what the hell was going on. Was there a new flavor that had gone viral? Had they said something racist online?? Was Rihanna making Savage x Fenty lingerie out of doughnuts?!? None of those things happened, however, one of them is very intriguing but we digress.

No, this morning one of Atlanta’s most historic landmarks, the Krispy Kreme on Ponce De Leon Avenue, erupted into flames. You could practically hear the hearts breaking through the phone. We’ve already lost so much in the past year, must we lose this too, Father God?

After much panic and tears about whether or not the iconic location would survive its fiery trial, the folks at Krispy Kreme took to social media to provide the people some comfort.

We want to personally thank the firefighters who saved our beloved sanctuary of sugar and we look forward to the day that we can once again gather in the name of the father, the son, and the holy di’beetus.

The Krispy Kreme location has been a historical landmark in Atlanta for years, first emerging in 1965. According to ESPN, it was one of the first locations established outside of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennesse where the storied donut brand initially began operating.

In 1968, the famed Midtown location helped those who mourned the loss of Martin Luther King during his funeral by donating over 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches. Currently, former Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal owns the shop. Shaq issued a brief statement to WXIA-TV telling reporters:

“I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever.”

Amen.