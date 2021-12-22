Latto is thankful for every single blessing she receives, which makes extravagant birthday gifts all the more overwhelming.

The rapper’s birthday is today, December 22, but she’s already had two parties to celebrate the special occasion.

On Tuesday, December 21, Latto celebrated turning 23 with an extravagant celebration, showing fans a glimpse at the festivities through clips on her Instagram Story. After posting some footage of the party, including some live musicians, red solo cups, and personalized accessories with her face on it, she showed off the more unforgettable aspects of the evening.

For her birthday, the Atlanta artist was gifted with a new Richard Mille watch, a brand new Lamborghini, and to top it all off, a fireworks show. While a lot of celebrities would be phased by such an impressive display, Latto was understandably overwhelmed, admitting she suffered from a panic attack after being presented with her gifts.

“Y’all don’t even know I had a whole panic attack,” she wrote over a clip of the scary moment.

In the video, she can be seen drinking water and breathing deeply and she shakes and tries to calm down. In another clip, she told friends that the fireworks show is what made her cry.

This soiree was actually the second party for Latto, who also celebrated her 23rd birthday with another party a few days back.

For her first party, the rapper threw a “WILD WILD SOUF” themed shindig, dressing up in a stunning all-white ensemble fit for a cowboy, complete with a$$less chaps and a lot of fringe.

All of Latto’s celebrity friends were in attendance, including Trina, Ari Fletcher, Alexis Skyy, and more. The rapper’s rumored love interest, 21 Savage was also in the building, dressing up in full cowboy attire for his boo.

Check out photos from her first party down below: