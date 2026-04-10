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Drew Sidora Ordered To Vacate Home, Ralph Pittman Gets Custody

Divorce Drama: Drew Sidora Ordered To Vacate GA Home, Ralph Pittman Reportedly Awarded Primary Physical Custody Of Children

The ongoing divorce between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman has taken a dramatic turn, with the reality star ordered to leave their Georgia home as her former spouse secures primary custody of their children.

Published on April 10, 2026
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Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman will no longer share a home after a judge ordered the Real Housewife of Atlanta to move out of their Georgia residence, amid reports the petty podcaster has been awarded primary custody of their children.

Lifetime's "Line Sisters" Atlanta Screening
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Drew must leave the residence by May 31. A judge ruled that, due to the “current financial circumstances of the parties,” the pair will continue splitting household expenses until she moves out.

The temporary order also revises custody of their children. TMZ reports that they’ll share joint legal custody, with Pittman awarded primary physical custody during the school year. Drew is set to have parenting time on alternating weekends beginning in August.

Ralph, who has been cellar dwelling in the basement of the home, is permitted access to shared areas for parental duties, including preparing the children for school, the outlet added.

Drew Sidora’s Rep Emphasizes That Ruling Is “Temporary”, Drew Spoke On Ralph At BravoCon

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for Drew emphasized that the latest ruling is temporary and that the case remains “actively litigated” as it heads toward a final trial.

Ralph has yet to comment.

This news comes after BravoCon in November, when Drew told BOSSIP that Ralph was still “residing in the lower level” of their shared home despite their pending divorce, describing the situation as part of an ongoing legal process.

“I’m just going through the process,” she said at the time. “My mental health… I’m in a better place.”

She also spoke on maintaining her peace while having her cellar-dwelling ex in her life.

“Get you a therapist when you’re going through heartbreak, divorce, whatever it may be,” she told BOSSIP. “That’s what’s kept me going and able to stay healthy and work.”

“I feel better,” she added. “I feel hopeful for my future. I got my music. I’m doing a lot of things for me, and I’m choosing me.”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DRQZgVuEfQY

The former couple filed for divorce in 2023, which has yet to be finalized.

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