Bossip Video

Red or blue pill?

‘The One’ is back for another mind-blowing Sci-Fi spectacular in “The Matrix Resurrections”–the latest chapter of the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre–which reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous.

Play

In most cases, celebs avoid reprising iconic roles in iconic films, but it was the “beautiful” script that attracted Keanu Reeves back to the franchise.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves in an interview with Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”

Beyond the bullets and bravado is an epic love story that continues to resonate with fans across the world and beyond.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,'” said Carrie-Anne Moss. “It was just very exciting.”

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman,” the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” TV’s “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s “Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (TV’s “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV’s “Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (series “Sense8,” “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (TV’s “Empire”), Max Riemelt (series “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (series “Sense8,” “Treadstone”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Angel Has Fallen,” TV’s “Gotham”).

Directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the buzzy reboot/sequel is a clever love letter to one of the greatest Sci-Fi franchises ever.

We caught up with Keanu, Carrie-Anne, Priyanka, and more at the star-studded green carpet premiere in San Francisco. Check out our interviews below:

“The Matrix Resurrections” is now streaming on HBO Max/playing in theaters everywhere!