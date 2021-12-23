Social media can be a weary place, especially when incidents like the nasty co-parenting fight that happened between singer DaniLeigh, 27, and her baby’s daddy DaBaby, 30, occur with zero warning to viewers. The viral incident likely triggered a lot of people watching including Karrueche Tran, the actress recently admitted.

In a recent interview with Power 105’s Angie Martinez, 33-year-old Karrueche revealed she reached out to DaniLeigh after the public domestic fight with DaBaby that resulted in cops being called. In the past, Karrueche dealt similarly in private she hinted, having made many negative headlines involving her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. She says DaniLeigh’s fight with rapper DaBaby “really triggered” her trauma.

“But DaniLeigh… I felt it in my soul and in my body, like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it’s just like, it made me wanna throw up. Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment.”

‘Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!” Angie added, “It was bad.” Karruched continued, revealing how she reached out to young DaniLeigh.

“I sent her a message, I don’t even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, ‘Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I’m here.’ I just—ugh. That just really triggered my trauma! She just had a baby. To go through it with a child…a new baby. She’s very, very strong.”