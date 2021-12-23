Donald Glover’s brainchild Atlanta finally gets an air date for season three on FX.

On a random Friday night during November of 2020, Donald Glover make a rare Twitter appearance and listed his favorite rappers right now before teasing the highly-anticipated third and fourth seasons of Atlanta.

The actor popped up to reveal that the Get Your Booty to the Polls ad campaign was created by Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes, saying she originally asked him to rap on it.

“She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover [Stephen Glover] is a better rapper…so,” he tweeted.

After that, he decided to tease the upcoming seasons of Atlanta, comparing the third and fourth seasons of his show to one of the most beloved cult-classic TV shows of all time.

“While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he tweeted. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

Over a year later and we hadn’t heard anything about the show besides Glover telling us he sees people comparing Lil Dicky’s show Dave to Atlanta, which he was clearly offended by.

Now, we finally have the long-awaited release date.

The show will be returning on March 24, 2022. Buckle up as FX is rolling Snowfall directly into Atlanta. That FX show starring Damson Idris premieres a month ahead on Wednesday, February 23.

Will YOU be watching???