Mia Jaye Opens Up About Christmas Without Young Dolph ‘It’s Cold, It’s Sad—I Wanted My Black Man To Grow Old With Me’

It’s been a little over a month since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. His community and loved ones are certainly feeling the loss throughout this holiday season, especially the love of his life, Mia Jaye.

The mother of Dolph’s two children wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about the family’s first Christmas without him and being strong for the kids.

Young Dolph’s Longtime Partner Mia Jaye Shares Message Regarding Rapper’s Death: ‘How Am I Going To Tell My Babies?’ The lights, the trees, the decor, the carols, spending time with loved ones and Christmas cheer has always warmed my heart. For my family, it’s never been about gift giving and presents, but the PRESENCE of family, laughing, playing and fellowshipping together,” Mia wrote on Saturday. “But this Christmas and holiday season is different… it’s cold. It’s sad. It’s full of fake joy so that the kids can still maintain their love for Christmas. This Christmas is about sacrifice and strength. This Christmas, my heart is left with a huge hole. It’s by God’s grace that my children are so full of compassion and LOVE that they try their hardest to fill the hole in my heart. My family and support system is there, but when one special person(s) are missing, the hole remains pierced wide open.”

The post featured a series of pictures from their babies’ first and last Christmas. The last image is an adorable family photo of proud daddy Dolph rocking matching pajamas with Mia and their children, 4-year-old Aria and 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III, who is also called Tre.

Mia also had a message for the people whose violence leave behind heartbroken families like her own. Before he passed away, Dolph and Mia launched a movement called Black Men Deserve To Grow Old to address these devastating losses felt throughout too many communities.

“For every man considering to take another mans’ life, think of the holes you will tear in the heart of their family. Think of the hole that will be torn in your families heart if you were the victim. Premature death hurts… deep… robs families of their future… and for that we must think before we allow our ego, evil spirits and pride to convince us of taking the lives of another. I wanted my Black Man to Grow Old with me. He deserved it. We deserve it. To every gunman ready to pull the trigger… you deserve it… Protect our own, stopping killing our own. #BlackMenDeserveToGrowOld“

Mia didn’t take any time for granted with her soulmate Dolph. For last Valentine’s Day, she shared a beautiful poem on her Instagram about cherishing every moment the couple had together.

“Kiss your loved ones often, you never know when it might be your last. Admire their complex being & forgive them for their past. Distance is not for the fearful, it is for the courageous & bold. No mater if I’m with you my heart goes wherever you go.”

Our hearts go out to Mia Jaye and the rest of Young Dolph’s loved ones missing him this holiday season.