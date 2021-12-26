It’s A Girl! G Herbo And Taina Announce Pregnancy, Celebrate Christmas With Mommy-And-Me Chanel Purse For Unborn Daughter

The Herbo household is growing again!

On Christmas Eve, G Herbo and Taina Williams revealed that they are expecting a second child. The announcement came in the form of a video posted on Instagram that started with Taina saying, “I think I should vlog this because it might be a thing,” as she holds a pregnancy test. “What is happening?!” she squealed with excitement in the first clip.

“I’ve got something to show you,” Taina said in the following clip of a FaceTime call to share the good news with proud papa Herbo.

Watch the Chicago rapper’s reaction below as “Agape” from the If Beale Street Could Talk soundtrack swells in the background and tugs at the heartstrings.

Back in May of this year, Taina gave birth to their first child, Essex William Wright. Throughout the super sweet one-minute clip, the 6-month-old big brother-to-be and Herbo take turns rubbing growing Taina’s belly. After the couple shared a kiss under some mistletoe, they place an ornament on their Christmas tree makes the good news official: “It’s a girl! Arriving 2022.” They also posted a photo of the family matching their all-white Christmas tree while Herbo is smiling ear-to-ear.

If that isn’t enough Christmas cuteness, on the big day, Herbo gave Taina a Chanel purse and an adorable tiny matching version for their unborn baby girl. She captioned the Instagram Story, “I can’t wait.”

Their little princess is already showered with love and the finest fashion.

“Herb got me a bag and he got one for my mini-me! I’m so excited!” she said from behind the camera.

Congratulations to G Herbo and Taina!