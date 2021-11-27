“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” Exclusive: G Herbo Talks About His PTSD Battle

They call it ChIraq for a reason…

Monday’s upcoming episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” will include an interview with one of Chicago’s biggest rappers, G Herbo.

2021 is tracking to be the deadliest gun violence year in decades. Each day on average 26 Black Americans are killed by guns. Rapper G Herbo reveals how he suffers from PTSD as a result of growing up around gun violence and why he is now using his platform to help other Black men seek mental health services. Community activist Harry Bell shares how witnessing multiple shootings left him struggling with alcohol and suicidal thoughts. Therapist Isha Metzger sheds light on the personal and community impacts of gun violence, and how these life-threatening weapons specifically cause harm to the Black community.

In the below exclusive clip, from the upcoming episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” debuting Monday (11/29) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch, rapper G Herbo shares his experience with therapy and how he was diagnosed with PTSD.

This #GivingTuesday, please consider supporting G Herbo’s and Harry Bell’s efforts to support the mental health of those impacted by gun violence by visiting Color a Positive Thought