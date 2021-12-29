Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have agreed to end their marriage with a $100 million divorce settlement.

We figured we’d get the details on how they’d be divvying up his fortune soon enough after Dre posted up under DIVORCED AF party balloons on December 9th… Now TMZ is reporting that the West Coast rap icon is “delighted” the property settlement agreement will give his ex-wife only a fraction of his estate. Keep in mind, Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million!

Here are the details from the former couple’s property settle agreement, which was just filed:

Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million in two payments, $50 million now and another $50 million a year from now.

The prenup, which Nicole contested, ended up standing so that’s why she won’t receive half of Dre’s estate. In exchange for her walking away with that much cash, Dre will keep seven of the properties they own, which include their $100 million Brentwood estate, two homes in Calabasas, a crib in Malibu and another three properties in the L.A. area.

Dre will also keep full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, as well as all of their Apple stocks, which include the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

The former couple are splitting their fleet of 10 cars, with him driving away with six, while she’ll get four. Nicole will also be holding on to any jewelry, cash and bank accounts she maintained during their over two decades of marriage. Additionally, Nicole will have access to storage lockers which are filled with items from various properties which Dre had put in storage. The settlement allows for Nicole to keep anything inside that was hers.

Unfortunately for Nicole, she’ll have to give up part of the bag to her lawyers. She’ll be paying her own legal fees and those costs are definitely in the millions. The settlement also means Nicole will not be receiving spousal support. You may recall, a lot of the headlines made during this contentious split were over the amount she was asking for.

According to Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, the Youngs are already divorced.

In a final petty note — a source close to Dre told TMZ that Nicole could have gotten a lot more if she’d settled their split last year, saying:

“She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda?

Do you think Nicole was asking for too much essentially and shorted herself by not settling last year? Or do you think at this point it’s just best they move forward and not look back at how this marriage could have been dissolved differently?

Have you learned anything from following this divorce?