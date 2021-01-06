Bossip Video

Words from the good doctor…

The hip-hop community and beyond dropped to their knees last night when news broke that Dr. Dre had been hospitalized in the ICU with a brain aneurysm. Scary stuff. While word was that Dre was lucid and fully cognizant, it didn’t do much to assuage the concern of millions of fans who couldn’t stomach the idea of losing such a giant, especially this early in 2021. It reeked of the Kobe Bryant tragedy all over again.

Thankfully, Dre is alive and well. He even took to Instagram to let people know that he’s doing well and recovering under the hand of the medical staff at Cedars Siani Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dre shared on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he added. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

As you can imagine, hip-hop’s biggest artists also took to social media to put well-wishes into the air…

Even music legends beyond hip-hop we’re praying for Dre’s speedy recovery.

As we reported yesterday, the 55-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Monday and the medical staff is working hard to figure out the source of the bleeding.

We’re glad that Dre is ok, but this is truly a sad way to start the year.

It’s crazy to think how much Andre Young has influenced American pop culture over the years. There is so much incredible art that we wouldn’t have if not for him.

Even the GOAT LeBron James has been inspired by Dre.

Prayers up!