Sony reportedly has plans to keep both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland moving forward in live-action Spider-Man movies.

The latest installment the Marvel storyline Spider-Man: No Way Home has already crossed a billion dollars and has no plans of slowing down. Weeks after its release and you can still barely find any showings that aren’t sold out or left with just the front row to choose from. With the movie finally out, the question left is, “what’s next?”

Tom Holland will reportedly return for three more movies in a college setting, but Sony still has its Spider-Verse with Venom and Morbius. According to Forbes, Sony heard the love for Andrew Garfield and will try to move forward with him and Tom Holland.

Whatever the specific details and nuances, the bottom line is Andrew Garfield is all but certain to return as Spider-Man, giving Sony the best of both worlds — they get to stay part of the MCU and retain their deal with Marvel Studios to share Spider-Man, while also having a separate standalone Spidey series of films as they planned in the past. If that also includes a return for Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen, as some fan sites claim.

In the name of capitalism, it’s certainly easy to see this happening, but add in the newfound love for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and fan service and why not give it a chance? What’s the worst that could happen? While this is just a rumor from a credible source, chances are we shall see Andrew again in the future.