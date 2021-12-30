Bossip Video

Now, charges, please.

The subject of Black folks dying in police custody is back in the news in a big way after several incidents this year have put the bacon boys back under the spotlight. Recently, BOSSIP reported on the suspicious death of former NFL baller Glenn Foster Jr. who died while in the custody of the pork patrol in rural Alabama. Today, we have a new story that is just as heartbreaking, just as suspicious, and just as infuriating.

17-year-old Cedric Lofton died while in the custody of Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kansas. Lofton was handcuffed and placed face-down on the concrete floor with no pulse for four minutes before officers realized something was wrong. PEOPLE reports that an autopsy that was released on Monday confirms that Cedric’s death was indeed a homicide.

The report, obtained by PEOPLE, indicates Lofton, 17, died from “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position.”

The incident occurred on September 24, 2021 after police say Lofton got into a physical altercation with one of the corrections officers.

Lofton was hospitalized “post cardiopulmonary resuscitation” and complications from an “anoxic brain injury, acute respiratory failure, and acute kidney injury” led to his death on Sept. 26, states the autopsy report. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers but the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is allegedly looking into every nook and cranny in this case.

We’ll be watching…