Bossip Video

Poor thang!

Scott Disick is feeling the sads… all because someone else is making his baby mama very very happy!

According to PEOPLE reports, Scott Disick is still having a hard time two months after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis revealed they’d gotten engaged back on October 17th, following nearly a year of dating. The 46-year-old drummer proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, with a dramatic setup that included white candles and red roses.

A source tells PEOPLE that despite the months that have passed, 38-year-old Disick is “still so upset” that Kourtney and Travis are engaged.

“He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him,” the source says. “He’s looking for support right now.”

It turns out that Disick has actually been getting that support from Kourtney’s sister Kim! The source tells PEOPLE that Scott’s feelings about Travis and Kourtney are “a big reason” why he’s been hanging with Kim. Disick was spotted earlier this month going to the movies and getting dinner with Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson in Staten Island.

“She’s been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands,” the source says of Scott’s relationship with Kim.

Lawd, Kim and Khloé were rooting for Scott to get his act together FOR YEARS! Think about it, Mason Disick is 12-years-old!!! Kourtney and Scott have over a decade of history together. In addition to Mason, they also share custody of their kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. In fact, they pretty much split for good in 2015, which isn’t that long after Reign was born.

For several seasons “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” teased the possibility that they might reconcile, but in the final season of the series, Kourtney challenged Scott to really be honest with her family about how his failure to step up made it nearly impossible for their relationship to work.

In fact, during the two-part KUWTK reunion special in June, Scott told Andy Cohen that Kourtney had his blessing to move on.

“I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Disick said.

As hard as it is to admit, most of us have been where Scott is right now. It’s really difficult to watch someone you’ve loved for a long time be loved by someone else. It just is what it is.

We hope Scott is able to really sit with these feelings and work them out in a mature manner so that he can eventually grow and get his life together for good.

That might mean taking a break from dating 20-something-year-olds for awhile too!

Growth is difficult but so worth it. Here’s to healing!