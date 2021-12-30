Quavo sued for reportedly beating a Las Vegas driver over an alleged simple mistake.

Quavo is on the receiving end of accusations in sin city, an accusation that seems to be happening to more and more rappers stopping in Las Vegas for shows and vacation. Remember last month when DaBaby settled a lawsuit for allegedly beating a driver for $7,500?

Another Las Vegas driver is alleging the same thing happened to him when he was driving Quavo and his crew from a local club. The problem arose when the crew allegedly became upset when he left a member of the crew at the club.

TMZ reports that the incident reportedly happened on July 3rd and as he pulled up to the Virgin Hotel to drop the crew off the driver claims that is when he was beaten by the group and it took place in front of everyone. He claims the Virgin hotel staff and security were present but didn’t help and opted to go inside. The driver is claiming he suffering physical and physical pain along with disfigurement and wants to be compensated.