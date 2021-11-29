Sooo uhhhh….

How Lil Baby was in Saweetie DMs after her and Quavo broke up pic.twitter.com/KAEm7KwbHU — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 25, 2021

By now, you’ve probably tumbled down the Lil Baby, Saweetie, Jayda Wayda, and Quavo rabbit hole that started when Saweetie shared a photo dump featuring a pic of her sitting on the lap of a mystery boo who CSI: Twitter quickly identified as Lil Baby based on photo evidence.

Saweetie and Lil Baby living their best life pic.twitter.com/kIaAfg8Nkh — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 29, 2021

This came after loud whispers about Lil Baby and Saweetie quietly canoodling months after the Icy girl’s messy split from Quavo who isn’t on the best of terms with his fellow Quality Control star.

Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/dnwPNwDr60 — Coquito Crazy 😎 (@TaintedAdonis) November 24, 2021

You may recall Offset reportedly being robbed of everything but his boxers by a member of Lil Baby’s 4PF crew which may explain the lack of Migos/Baby synergy the past few years.

There also was apparent shade thrown by Baby during the Migos promo run for their hit single “Straightenin.”

Does the relationship between #migos & #lilbaby just need a little bit of #straightenin ?? pic.twitter.com/xiFtl4WpUi — Before They Were Famous (@mccruddenm) June 11, 2021

While there’s no video footage or reliable sources confirming the rumors, CSI: Twitter noticed that Offset unfollowed Lil Baby on Instagram amid the chaos.

Knowing this, it’s easy to see why Lil Baby would go after Quavo’s ex-boo and reportedly lavish her with gifts and flowers.

Naturally, Baby claimed he’s single and denied blowing $100K on a shopping spree for his suspected new boo who posted flowers sent by a person who may or may not be the “My Turn” rapper.

Seemingly responding to the buzzy rumors, Quavo wrote ‘we can swap it’ on his Instagram stories which stirred up speculation that he was referring to Lil Baby’s baby mama Jayda Cheaves who allegedly liked the post.

JAYDA WAYDA??? LIKED QUAVO’S POST??? OMFGGGG THIS IS SOOOOO MESSYYYY!

AND IN THE END SOMEHOW ONLY SAWEETIE LOOKS DUMB??? LIL BABY WYD? pic.twitter.com/GVbIlS5Djl — CARDI DROP THE ALBUM 🗣 (@ToriLoves2SeeIt) November 29, 2021

In addition to shooting down dating rumors, Baby responded to A) Saweetie posting them together or B) Jayda liking Quavo’s post (or C) BOTH) with a few late night tweets.

“B*tches really be weird!!” Moments later, he added, “If you want clout use BABY.”

At this point, we have no idea how this saga ends but it’s clear there’s more mess on the way.

What do you think is really going on? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the Baby, Saweetie, Jayda & Quavo on the flip.