Sooo uhhhh….

By now, you’ve probably tumbled down the Lil Baby, Saweetie, Jayda Wayda, and Quavo rabbit hole that started when Saweetie shared a photo dump featuring a pic of her sitting on the lap of a mystery boo who CSI: Twitter quickly identified as Lil Baby based on photo evidence.

This came after loud whispers about Lil Baby and Saweetie quietly canoodling months after the Icy girl’s messy split from Quavo who isn’t on the best of terms with his fellow Quality Control star.

You may recall Offset reportedly being robbed of everything but his boxers by a member of Lil Baby’s 4PF crew which may explain the lack of Migos/Baby synergy the past few years.

There also was apparent shade thrown by Baby during the Migos promo run for their hit single “Straightenin.”

While there’s no video footage or reliable sources confirming the rumors, CSI: Twitter noticed that Offset unfollowed Lil Baby on Instagram amid the chaos.

Knowing this, it’s easy to see why Lil Baby would go after Quavo’s ex-boo and reportedly lavish her with gifts and flowers.

Naturally, Baby claimed he’s single and denied blowing $100K on a shopping spree for his suspected new boo who posted flowers sent by a person who may or may not be the “My Turn” rapper.

Seemingly responding to the buzzy rumors, Quavo wrote ‘we can swap it’ on his Instagram stories which stirred up speculation that he was referring to Lil Baby’s baby mama Jayda Cheaves who allegedly liked the post.

In addition to shooting down dating rumors, Baby responded to A) Saweetie posting them together or B) Jayda liking Quavo’s post (or C) BOTH) with a few late night tweets.

“B*tches really be weird!!” Moments later, he added, “If you want clout use BABY.”

At this point, we have no idea how this saga ends but it’s clear there’s more mess on the way.

What do you think is really going on? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the Baby, Saweetie, Jayda & Quavo on the flip.

“How Lil Baby was in Saweetie DMs after her and Quavo broke up” – *faints*

“Jayda Tomorrow in saweetie Bentley” – *falls down the stairs*

“How Quavo looking at the picture trying to see if that baby or not” – *howls*

“Jayda Wayda after finding out that Lil Baby and Saweetie actually do mess around” – this clip tho

“Saweetie had damson in her reach and choose upon lil baby ugly a**????” – rudeeee

“Quavo spying on Lil baby and Saweetie” – *cackles*

“When Jayda Seen The News About Lil Baby Dating Saweetie 😭☠️” – haaaaa

“Lil baby when Saweetie makes fruit loops and hot cheetos for breakfast 😭😭😭” – yummmm

“Wait so Lil baby messing wit Saweetie & Quavo trying to mess with Jayda? THE QUALITY IS NOT UNDER CONTROL” – not at all

“Next time Quavo sees Lil Baby after he took Saweetie on a date” – bruhhh

“Lil Baby: “ I’ll let you have Jayda , if you let me have Saweetie for the night ”

Quavo:” – welpppp

