How Lil Baby was in Saweetie DMs after her and Quavo broke up pic.twitter.com/KAEm7KwbHU
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 25, 2021
By now, you’ve probably tumbled down the Lil Baby, Saweetie, Jayda Wayda, and Quavo rabbit hole that started when Saweetie shared a photo dump featuring a pic of her sitting on the lap of a mystery boo who CSI: Twitter quickly identified as Lil Baby based on photo evidence.
Saweetie and Lil Baby living their best life pic.twitter.com/kIaAfg8Nkh
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 29, 2021
This came after loud whispers about Lil Baby and Saweetie quietly canoodling months after the Icy girl’s messy split from Quavo who isn’t on the best of terms with his fellow Quality Control star.
Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/dnwPNwDr60
— Coquito Crazy 😎 (@TaintedAdonis) November 24, 2021
You may recall Offset reportedly being robbed of everything but his boxers by a member of Lil Baby’s 4PF crew which may explain the lack of Migos/Baby synergy the past few years.
There also was apparent shade thrown by Baby during the Migos promo run for their hit single “Straightenin.”
Does the relationship between #migos & #lilbaby just need a little bit of #straightenin ?? pic.twitter.com/xiFtl4WpUi
— Before They Were Famous (@mccruddenm) June 11, 2021
While there’s no video footage or reliable sources confirming the rumors, CSI: Twitter noticed that Offset unfollowed Lil Baby on Instagram amid the chaos.
Knowing this, it’s easy to see why Lil Baby would go after Quavo’s ex-boo and reportedly lavish her with gifts and flowers.
Naturally, Baby claimed he’s single and denied blowing $100K on a shopping spree for his suspected new boo who posted flowers sent by a person who may or may not be the “My Turn” rapper.
Seemingly responding to the buzzy rumors, Quavo wrote ‘we can swap it’ on his Instagram stories which stirred up speculation that he was referring to Lil Baby’s baby mama Jayda Cheaves who allegedly liked the post.
JAYDA WAYDA??? LIKED QUAVO’S POST??? OMFGGGG THIS IS SOOOOO MESSYYYY!
AND IN THE END SOMEHOW ONLY SAWEETIE LOOKS DUMB??? LIL BABY WYD? pic.twitter.com/GVbIlS5Djl
— CARDI DROP THE ALBUM 🗣 (@ToriLoves2SeeIt) November 29, 2021
In addition to shooting down dating rumors, Baby responded to A) Saweetie posting them together or B) Jayda liking Quavo’s post (or C) BOTH) with a few late night tweets.
“B*tches really be weird!!” Moments later, he added, “If you want clout use BABY.”
At this point, we have no idea how this saga ends but it’s clear there’s more mess on the way.
What do you think is really going on? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the Baby, Saweetie, Jayda & Quavo on the flip.
“How Lil Baby was in Saweetie DMs after her and Quavo broke up” – *faints*
Jayda Tomorrow in saweetie Bentley pic.twitter.com/mTwQaQcFWU
— ✞ (@MRDIORWRLD) November 29, 2021
“Jayda Tomorrow in saweetie Bentley” – *falls down the stairs*
How Quavo looking at the picture trying to see if that baby or not #LilBaby #Saweetie #Qauvo pic.twitter.com/VJbDtOKM4C
— Baby liyah 💕 (@Main_Liyah) November 29, 2021
“How Quavo looking at the picture trying to see if that baby or not” – *howls*
Jayda Wayda after finding out that Lil Baby and Saweetie actually do mess around. pic.twitter.com/Z23CCqpsMM
— Joshua. (@LivingthroughJ) November 29, 2021
“Jayda Wayda after finding out that Lil Baby and Saweetie actually do mess around” – this clip tho
Saweetie had damson in her reach and choose upon lil baby ugly ass???? pic.twitter.com/uWatD02yBD
— mylene (@leighzmad) November 29, 2021
“Saweetie had damson in her reach and choose upon lil baby ugly a**????” – rudeeee
Quavo spying on Lil baby and Saweetie pic.twitter.com/KBDXEiEx1s
— LIL JOX (@liljoxYRN) November 25, 2021
“Quavo spying on Lil baby and Saweetie” – *cackles*
When Jayda Seen The News About Lil Baby Dating Saweetie 😭☠️ pic.twitter.com/98vCR8sdKE
— Good Vibes Only 😬 ❤️🔥 (@MyTurn_1111) November 25, 2021
“When Jayda Seen The News About Lil Baby Dating Saweetie 😭☠️” – haaaaa
Lil baby when Saweetie makes fruit loops and hot cheetos for breakfast 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AzjKDI8MKZ
— Desi Minaj™ (@Barbi_Desi) November 27, 2021
“Lil baby when Saweetie makes fruit loops and hot cheetos for breakfast 😭😭😭” – yummmm
Wait so Lil baby messing wit Saweetie & Quavo trying to mess with Jayda? THE QUALITY IS NOT UNDER CONTROL 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NPLK4crnIc
— ✞ (@MRDIORWRLD) November 29, 2021
“Wait so Lil baby messing wit Saweetie & Quavo trying to mess with Jayda? THE QUALITY IS NOT UNDER CONTROL” – not at all
Next time Quavo sees Lil Baby after he took Saweetie on a date pic.twitter.com/YcTLekrnb0
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 25, 2021
“Next time Quavo sees Lil Baby after he took Saweetie on a date” – bruhhh
Lil Baby : “ I’ll let you have Jayda , if you let me have Saweetie for the night ”
Quavo : pic.twitter.com/OBYdPOByJh
— A Real $moove Production (@1RealSmoove) November 29, 2021
“Lil Baby: “ I’ll let you have Jayda , if you let me have Saweetie for the night ”
Quavo:” – welpppp
