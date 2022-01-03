Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey looked happier than ever as they rang in the New Year by one another’s side.

On Friday night, the 24-year-old shared a boomerang of herself and her boyfriend all dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Babydaddy” with a white heart, which had some fans believing the star was hinting at a bun in the oven for the two stars.

Of course, it doesn’t actually seem like Harvey is pregnant at all, looking more slim and trim than ever for the New Year–but we can’t blame her for wanting to prematurely claim Michael B. Jordan as her baby daddy. Maybe she’s manifesting for 2022!

In true celeb fashion, Jordan and Harvey weren’t alone as the clock struck midnight. The couple was also joined by several friends for their last shindig of 2021. Harvey shared another clip to her Instagram Story with a group of four other women, writing: “Bringing in the new year with my girls.”

Lori and Michael also posted some matching pictures to their feeds, simply writing, “Happy New Year 🖤🥂” in their identical captions. In the flicks, the pair look better than ever as Harvey sits on her man’s lap and gazes into the camera before going in for a kiss in the following slides.