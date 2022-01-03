Antonio Brown reportedly was told to go home after refusing to take the field due to injury.

Yesterday Antonio Brown gave us our first viral meme of 2022 during the Tampa Bay and New Jersey Jets game. Out of now where AB took off his gear tossed some into the stands, then skipped through the endzone while the game was still going as he left the field.

Play

Of course, social media instantly started blaming CTE for his actions and then even claimed he was benched so he wouldn’t hit his incentives for the season.

This morning a new report surfaced that told a different side of what happened. It’s alleged that AB refused to go back in the game because he was injured and didn’t want to hurt himself anymore. When the Buccs realized he was serious they told him to go home essentially firing him on the spot. Which is a major plot twist from what was first reported and speculated.

This revelation would also make it clear coach Bruce Arians lied about the situation as a whole to cover up his actions. The news was first reported from Ian Rapoport and you can watch his full segemnt on what was reported to him below.