Raiders player Nate Hobbs has been arrested for DUI in Las Vegas.

Not even two months after Henry Ruggs’ tragic DUI accident that claimed the life of an innocent victim and their pet, the Raiders have another DUI situation on their hands.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on DUI charges. According to TMZ, police responded to a call at the Cromwell Hotel at 4 am and witnesses revealed they saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel at a parking lot exit ramp. When they made contact with Hobbs, he did not pass their field sobriety test.

The rookie was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 6:38 AM. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said the team is aware and has not determined any action with Hobbs as of yet. His lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ Sports:

“The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

While he was not seen operating the vehicle, he was still allegedly behind the wheel while intoxicated, which is still an uphill battle to dispute as a DUI.

This news is even more baffling considering that the NFL has a deal with Uber that allows players to avoid situations exactly like this.

“As an incentive, players will get a $200 credit to use the service,” reports Forbers. “Uber and the NFLPA will give personalized keychain cards with the credits attached to active NFL players. The NFLPA will be getting the word out about the program in September. “The goal for us is to change behavior,” said DeMaurice Smith, NFL Players Association executive director, in a conference call with reporters.

