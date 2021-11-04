Bossip Video

The woman who lost her life in the tragic DUI accident involving Henry Ruggs III was identified and Derek Carr reveals text messages from Ruggs on the night of the accident.

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III’s accident earlier this week was a horrific incident, but in the aftermath, the details revealed have made the whole situation more horrific than we ever expected.

The wreck claimed the life of one woman and her dog who were both trapped in the vehicle as it burned. Authorities revealed the woman was 23-year-old Tina Tintor, a local woman who was headed home from walking her dog at the park when the tragic accident occurred. The police report states the airbags were deployed from Ruggs’ Corvette at over 120MPH and the impact sent his car over 500 feet up the road from the impact of the collision. Tony Rodriguez was one of the first witnesses on the scene and revealed to KTNV upon arrival that he was certain he would be able to help Tintor, who was alive in the car when he arrived.

“I thought for sure we were going to be able to do something. The fire was so small at the time,” Tony Rodriguez told KTNV. “It just grew fast. Really fast. There was one person with a fire extinguisher, a county worker. That didn’t work. It wasn’t enough. It was just so fast.” He said Tintor was not killed instantly. “She was actually still alive. You could hear her breathing. She had her seat belt on and I was trying to cut that away. Trying to grab them by their shoulders and pull them out but that wasn’t working,” Rodriguez said. “They were pinned. The seat belt was on, the airbags were in the way, and the door was jammed.”

The aftermath of the accident revealed Ruggs was at a Topgolf nearby where he reportedly downed 18 shots before getting behind the wheel and changing the lives of many forever.

Yesterday, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media while emotional, expressing his support for Carr, and stating he will be there for him and love Ruggs III even if no one else will. Carr also revealed Ruggs had texted him earlier in the evening to ask about Golf swing tips then he woke up to the news of the crash. You can watch his full remarks below.