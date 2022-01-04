Bossip Video

Paternity tested, f*ckboy approved… Tristan Thompson is officially the worst.

Y’all will recall that a fitness model named Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, saying he is the father of her now newborn son. In court documents, Thompson initially claimed they’d only had sex on one occasion, around the time he was celebrating his birthday in March 2021 in Houston, TX. Nichols provided evidence of a longer timeline of involvement and it appears she is now being vindicated.

After getting his DNA results from paternity testing done on Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, Thompson took to his Instagram stories to acknowledge that he is indeed the father of Nicols’ son, and apologize for any hurt he might have caused prior:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Apparently Maralee Nichols isn’t at all impressed with Tristan’s apology however.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” the former personal trainer’s publicist said in an exclusive statement to Page Six on Tuesday.

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Cheaters truly never prosper… See if he would have just handled things the right way with Maralee in the first place, maybe he could have avoided publicly embarrassing Khloé.

Speaking of which, in a second message, Thompson apologized profusely to Khloé Kardashian for his multiple indiscretions. Tristan and Khloé were together when he and Nichols’ child was conceived.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Well we guess the worst would be not acknowledging the child and not apologizing — but still — he’s definitely not winning any awards for loyalty, fidelity or respect.

Maralee Nichols previously spoke to E! about her lawsuit against Thompson, claiming she did “everything possible” not to draw any attention to herself during her pregnancy.

“Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E!. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.” “I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality,” she shared with E! News. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

It looks like she’ll reach that goal with Thompson’s cooperation.

In addition to Nichols’ newborn, Thompson shares a 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian and a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig. We wonder if the public will get a glimpse of True meeting her little brother or not.

Do you think Khloé appreciates the public apology or is only further embarrassed by it? How about Maralee? Would you feel vindicated if you were her?

Editors Note: This story has been updated to include the statement from Maralee Nichols’ publicist.