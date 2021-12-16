After insisting he only had sex with Maralee Nichols the one time she (allegedly) happened to get pregnant, Tristan Thompson has finally admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with the Houston trainer.

In a court document filed earlier this month and published by the Daily Mail , the NBA star recalled meeting Nichols in late November or early December 2020 at someone’s home. At the time, Tristan said he “was very cautious” and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”

The NBA player–who has disputed the paternity of the child born on December 1–also denied having sex with her in California around that time, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, the baller’s birthday. According to the court documents, though, Nichols has said the child was conceived in April.

“I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,” Thompson said in court documents.

As if it makes his case any better, Tristan has repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.”

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote, according to the court docs. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

He went on to say, “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”