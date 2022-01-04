Bossip Video

Jason Derulo was caught on camera delivering a beat down to hecklers mistaking him for Usher.

Jason Derulo has been tucked away in the crib delivering us TikTok content since before the pandemic even began. He minds his business and stays out the way for the most part, but that doesn’t mean trouble won’t find him.

Earlier today, a video surfaced showing the exact opposite. According to TMZ, Derulo lost his cool during his trip to Las Vegas. The singer was minding his business when two men decided to heckle him and call him Usher, yelling, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***h!!!”

That’s when Derulo implemented his zero-tolerance for disrespect policy and took action. In the video, you can see him charge across line dividers and deliver the beat down.

In the video, you can clearly tell the hecklers thought there was ZERO chance the trolling would result in an a** whooping, but life came at them extremely fast. The ARIA Las Vegas removed Derulo and gave him a trespassing notice. The hecklers decided to not press charges, but could always sue and have a year to change their mind on taking further action.

With the video evidence and humiliation that is headed their way, it’s probably best to leave it alone.