Desus & Mero: Jason Derulo Talks What It’s Like To Be The King of TikTok [Video]

Jason Derulo is the latest guest to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

If you haven’t been paying attention and somehow managed to miss the entire TikTok craze, it’s safe to say Jason Derulo is one of the biggest creators on the platform. Plus, he’s inarguably had the most success of any “traditional” celebrity who made the transition over to the platform.

When the pandemic started, a lot of folks in the music industry panicked–mostly because a lot of artists make almost all of their money through touring. With COVID-19 stopping all live shows in their tracks, most artists just took this as a sign to take some time off and relax with family as they waited out the pandemic, but Jason Derulo did the exact opposite. He created a TikTok account, recorded multiple videos daily, and grew to tens of millions of followers on the platform in just a few months.

During his interview with Desus & Mero, the singer talks about why he chose to make a TikTok account in the first place, what his “Milli Meals” (the concoctions he creates for each million follower milestone) really taste like, and more.

Check out the interview for yourself down below:

Derulo has kept his musical momentum pumping all throughout quarantine too. Recently he dropped a remix to his song “Savage Love” alongside Jawsh 685 and BTS. The track which dropped back in June has officially earned the “Whatcha Say” singer a top 10 song in three consecutive decades.

Jason said he was thrilled about the news:

“It feels kind of weird saying it, given everything that’s going on, but I feel younger than ever. I feel more inspired than ever. I don’t see any slowing in the near future. I always feel like a new birth has happened every time I release new music, I feel like a different person,” the singer revealed to Insider.

During a recent interview with Complex, the pop star mentioned that he’s making some serious cash from TikTok. Apparently, Jason can rake in $75,000 per video. Looks like all those dance moves and pranks aren’t all just for fun.