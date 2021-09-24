Bossip Video

Welp, people, sometimes the “Savage Love” doesn’t last, and having a child doesn’t save a couple’s relationship.

On Thursday, singer-songwriter/TikTok King Jason Derulo announced via Twitter that he and his girlfriend, model, actress, and influencer Jena Frumes, have broken up just four months after the now-former couple brought their first child, Jason King, into the world.

The crazy thing is that just one day before the “Jalebi Baby” singer announced he and Frumes “decided to part ways,” because they “being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” the seemingly happy couple were celebrating their shared birthday in Aspen, Colorado, according to PEOPLE.

And while Derulo did request that people “respect our privacy in this time,” it’s understandable that fans might find it difficult to stay out of the ex-couple’s business seeing as, during that Aspen trip, Frumes posted a message to Derulo on social media that did not at all indicate the two would be soon to separate or that they were even having problems.

In fact, Frumes appeared to still be very much in love.

Here’s what she wrote Wednesday and later deleted as reported by PEOPLE:

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I’m a tough cookie, but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that🥺. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️.”

Woooooow—turns out “forever” ain’t always that long.

So, who knows—maybe this is just one of those temporary breakups and Derulo just kinda jumped the gun a bit by posting their business all over Twitter because he was in his feelings and in the moment. Orrrrr, maybe it’s a permanent thing and the couple—who had just started dating in March of last year—suddenly realized they just weren’t for each other like they thought.

Still, what a difference a literal day makes, amirite?

A wise man from Atlanta once said; “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather.”

And sometimes “forever” becomes, “Forever? Forever-ever? Forever-ever??”