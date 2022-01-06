Chlöe and Gunna??

Chloe after she sees Gunna in the pink fur dress she wore on Jimmy Fallon pic.twitter.com/9VeIJHLBag — amir baxter (@youwereoffbeat) January 5, 2022

Well, it certainly appears like Chlöe and Gunna are dating (or really, really good friends) after being spotted holding hands while leaving a Lakers game.

Chloe & Gunna leaving the Lakers game holding hands (@theshaderoom) pic.twitter.com/ixK3m5OUe1 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 5, 2022

This comes a few months after the suspected couple shut down dating rumors following a night out at an Atlanta Hawks game where they sat together and sipped on Dasani water (much to the internet’s disdain).

“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

I KNOW THATS NOT DASANI 💀 pic.twitter.com/LJfOD9SjmA — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 22, 2021

At the time, fans flooded social media to speculate about their suspected somethingship that picked up steam when Gunna shared a clip of Chlöe’s booty-bouncing VMAs performance with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me” on his Instagram Story.

A few weeks ago Gunna posted Chloe on his story 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAGhW4Dd5g — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 22, 2021

The most interesting part of the link up, though, were the loud whispers that Chlöe and Gunna might actually be cousins–no, seriously.

Chloe and her sister have said that gunna was their cousin from the dad side in a live…so I’m not surprised that they watching a game together https://t.co/F1w2BioDMO — Niggaola (@Niggaolas) October 22, 2021

At this point, it’s safe to assume they’re not related but it’s very likely this is all promo for their upcoming collab on Gunna’s “DS4EVER” album.

A day after their latest outing, Gunna dropped the star-studded tracklist for the buzzy project featuring Chlöe on a song called “You & Me.”

chloe bailey being the only girl on gunna’s album pic.twitter.com/N5Z40EBIdB — chu (@chuuzus) January 5, 2022

Other features include Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Roddy Richh, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and G Herbo.

Do you think they’re actually dating (in real life)? If so, what do you think they talk about? Also, what type of ‘fits do you think Gunna would lay out for Chlöe? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their suspected somethingship on the flip.