Well, it certainly appears like Chlöe and Gunna are dating (or really, really good friends) after being spotted holding hands while leaving a Lakers game.
Chloe & Gunna leaving the Lakers game holding hands (@theshaderoom) pic.twitter.com/ixK3m5OUe1
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 5, 2022
This comes a few months after the suspected couple shut down dating rumors following a night out at an Atlanta Hawks game where they sat together and sipped on Dasani water (much to the internet’s disdain).
“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”
I KNOW THATS NOT DASANI 💀 pic.twitter.com/LJfOD9SjmA
— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 22, 2021
At the time, fans flooded social media to speculate about their suspected somethingship that picked up steam when Gunna shared a clip of Chlöe’s booty-bouncing VMAs performance with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me” on his Instagram Story.
A few weeks ago Gunna posted Chloe on his story 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAGhW4Dd5g
— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 22, 2021
The most interesting part of the link up, though, were the loud whispers that Chlöe and Gunna might actually be cousins–no, seriously.
Chloe and her sister have said that gunna was their cousin from the dad side in a live…so I’m not surprised that they watching a game together https://t.co/F1w2BioDMO
— Niggaola (@Niggaolas) October 22, 2021
At this point, it’s safe to assume they’re not related but it’s very likely this is all promo for their upcoming collab on Gunna’s “DS4EVER” album.
DS4EVER !!!!!! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/tNF475x81O
— WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022
A day after their latest outing, Gunna dropped the star-studded tracklist for the buzzy project featuring Chlöe on a song called “You & Me.”
chloe bailey being the only girl on gunna’s album pic.twitter.com/N5Z40EBIdB
— chu (@chuuzus) January 5, 2022
Other features include Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Roddy Richh, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and G Herbo.
Do you think they’re actually dating (in real life)? If so, what do you think they talk about? Also, what type of ‘fits do you think Gunna would lay out for Chlöe? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their suspected somethingship on the flip.
chloe waking up to both gunna and all the items in her closet being gone pic.twitter.com/GGGfcpAWXJ
— melv. (@manizegos) January 5, 2022
“chloe waking up to both gunna and all the items in her closet being gone” – *howls*
gunna in chloe’s closet pic.twitter.com/vIfZanIxlH
— adam (@joyrideprint) January 5, 2022
“gunna in chloe’s closet” – LOLOLOLOL
Chloe after she sees Gunna in the pink fur dress she wore on Jimmy Fallon pic.twitter.com/9VeIJHLBag
— amir baxter (@youwereoffbeat) January 5, 2022
“Chloe after she sees Gunna in the pink fur dress she wore on Jimmy Fallon” – bruhhh
Halle forcing Chloe to go out with Gunna after getting caught with DDG pic.twitter.com/mMTG6PJwhx
— amir baxter (@youwereoffbeat) January 5, 2022
“Halle forcing Chloe to go out with Gunna after getting caught with DDG” – you know what…
Chloe explaining to Halle what she sees in Gunna pic.twitter.com/LGmIaZd1yf
— MJˣ | CHECK 📌 (@mjxtowers) January 5, 2022
“Chloe explaining to Halle what she sees in Gunna” – haaaa
“chloe gonna be so embarrassed when gunna starts out dressing her” – too late
gunna and chloe actually dating bye pic.twitter.com/ReSvtzZLUT
— jas⛸ (@jnkvlvet) January 5, 2022
“gunna and chloe actually dating bye” – this clip tho
Hearing Gunna is really with Chloe… pic.twitter.com/CSc4q752nx
— Sultry Coated (@annmarie_ct) January 5, 2022
“Hearing Gunna is really with Chloe…” – key word: allegedly
You mean to tell me Chloe is with Gunna- pic.twitter.com/bnwSOtYDHS
— Devin is loading…… (@Bladein99) January 5, 2022
“You mean to tell me Chloe is with Gunna-” – welllll
