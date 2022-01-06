Bossip Video
1 of 11

Chlöe and Gunna??

Well, it certainly appears like Chlöe and Gunna are dating (or really, really good friends) after being spotted holding hands while leaving a Lakers game.

This comes a few months after the suspected couple shut down dating rumors following a night out at an Atlanta Hawks game where they sat together and sipped on Dasani water (much to the internet’s disdain).

“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

At the time, fans flooded social media to speculate about their suspected somethingship that picked up steam when Gunna shared a clip of Chlöe’s booty-bouncing VMAs performance with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me” on his Instagram Story.

The most interesting part of the link up, though, were the loud whispers that Chlöe and Gunna might actually be cousins–no, seriously.

At this point, it’s safe to assume they’re not related but it’s very likely this is all promo for their upcoming collab on Gunna’s “DS4EVER” album.

A day after their latest outing, Gunna dropped the star-studded tracklist for the buzzy project featuring Chlöe on a song called “You & Me.”

Other features include Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Roddy Richh, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and G Herbo.

Do you think they’re actually dating (in real life)? If so, what do you think they talk about? Also, what type of ‘fits do you think Gunna would lay out for Chlöe? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their suspected somethingship on the flip.

“chloe waking up to both gunna and all the items in her closet being gone” – *howls*

“gunna in chloe’s closet” – LOLOLOLOL

“Chloe after she sees Gunna in the pink fur dress she wore on Jimmy Fallon” – bruhhh

“Halle forcing Chloe to go out with Gunna after getting caught with DDG” – you know what…

“Chloe explaining to Halle what she sees in Gunna” – haaaa

https://twitter.com/muglerrized/status/1478788096250589187

“chloe gonna be so embarrassed when gunna starts out dressing her” – too late

Continue Slideshow

“gunna and chloe actually dating bye” – this clip tho

“Hearing Gunna is really with Chloe…” – key word: allegedly

“You mean to tell me Chloe is with Gunna-” – welllll

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.